China is shifting its focus in arms supplies to Mali, Burkina Faso and other African countries toward air defense systems, strike drones and electronic warfare equipment. Previously, the bulk of exports to the region consisted of small arms, armored vehicles, trucks and artillery, South China Morning Post reports.

Supplies to Sahel countries

In April, four vehicles were spotted as part of a military convoy in Mali, which the analytical group Janes identified as Chinese Yitian-L air defense systems. Five months later, the administration of Burkina Faso’s president released a video of equipment testing and inspection that showed a mobile surveillance radar and a surface-to-air missile launcher. They were identified as a variant of the Chinese Sky Dragon system manufactured by Norinco.

In 2024–2025, Burkina Faso also received armored vehicles and artillery from China, including VN22B and WMA301 fire support vehicles, WZ-551 armored personnel carriers, SR5 multiple launch rocket systems and PLL-05 self-propelled mortar guns.

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New opportunities for Chinese manufacturers

The shift is particularly noticeable in the Sahel, where Mali and Burkina Faso ended defense cooperation with France and faced restrictions on U.S. security assistance. Both countries turned to the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — for military support and are purchasing Chinese equipment amid their fight against insurgent groups.

Hudson Institute senior fellow Liselotte Odgaard said the appearance of Chinese air defense systems, strike drones and electronic warfare equipment indicates not only a broader product catalog, but also the supply of more sophisticated technologies that were previously offered mainly by Russia and Western manufacturers. She noted that armored vehicles, trucks and artillery are likely still the majority of supplies by volume.

In August, Côte d’Ivoire demonstrated Wing Loong II strike drones received under a contract with Chinese state aircraft exporter Catic, concluded in June 2024. SIPRI researcher Katarina Jokic called price, including maintenance costs, an important factor in purchases of Chinese weaponry. Norinco opened a regional office in Dakar and a service center in Bauchi State, Nigeria, for repairs, spare-parts supplies and technical support.

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