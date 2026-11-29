The Chinese Embassy in the Dominican Republic has accused US Ambassador Leah Campos of interfering in commercial cooperation and exerting pressure aimed at preventing Chinese companies from participating in the telecommunications project of Vietnamese state-owned company Viettel. This was reported by South China Morning Post.

Viettel has received a 20-year concession for radio spectrum and is set to become the Dominican Republic’s fourth mobile operator. US officials say that the company extensively uses Chinese equipment in other Latin American markets. At the same time, contracts with suppliers for the new project have not been disclosed, so the use of Chinese equipment in it has not been confirmed.

US call regarding suppliers

Campos said in an interview published on Wednesday that 80% of the Viettel project could depend on suppliers that the United States considers high-risk. She also said that US telecommunications investors feel excluded from the project.

On Friday, the ambassador called on the Dominican Republic’s government to require Viettel to use technologies exclusively from so-called trusted countries. She specifically mentioned states party to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, which China has not joined. Campos explained that, in her view, the United States is offering friendly advice consistent with its domestic standards.

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Chinese Embassy’s response

The Chinese Embassy in Santo Domingo said that Washington has no right to unilaterally determine which countries or suppliers are trustworthy. The diplomatic mission also stressed that the Budapest Convention is a regional criminal justice agreement, not a global technical standard.

The embassy rejected warnings about the risks of Chinese equipment and said that it is safely used in more than 100 countries, including the Dominican Republic. The Chinese side also claims that restrictions on Chinese suppliers could raise telecommunications costs, deepen the digital divide, and slow the country’s digital transformation.

Dominican Republic Presidential Chief of Staff José Ignacio Paliza told local media that the authorities respect the US ambassador’s position and will consider security issues. At the same time, he stressed that the entry of a new operator into the market is needed to prevent an oligopoly and reduce prices for consumers.

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