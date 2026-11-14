In China, the People’s Liberation Army is set to introduce digital systems at all stages of recruitment as part of the “end-to-end sunshine” reform. The relevant directives were issued this month by the general offices of the Central Military Commission and the State Council, the South China Morning Post reports.

Online process and data control

The initiative provides for the use of data-driven systems throughout the entire conscription procedure. According to PLA Daily, the reform is intended to ensure a fully online process, data accessibility and transparency at every stage, as well as improve the quality and efficiency of selection.

In the first half of the year, the conscription administration tested an auxiliary selection system nationwide. Its algorithm generates lists for selection and assignment, after which local armed forces committees verify and refine the information. PLA Daily said that combining human assessment and machine analysis should make candidate screening more accurate, efficient and transparent.

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Fighting violations and seeking graduates

The reform is also part of Beijing’s broader anti-corruption efforts in the military. In August, Chinese disciplinary oversight bodies released information about violations in the recruitment sector. These included cases in which Communist Party members and officials used their positions to help recruits obtain desired assignments to branches of the armed forces, as well as cases of fraud during physical tests and falsification of personal data.

Chinese authorities are also seeking to recruit better-educated servicemen to work with more complex weapons systems. The updated regulation on conscription work, which entered into force on May 1, 2023, identifies college students as the main target group and includes a separate section on wartime conscription. According to a representative of the PRC Ministry of National Defense’s conscription office, the share of college graduates among recruits exceeded half for the first time in 2022 and has remained above 70% over the past three years.

In Shenzhen, data from the city management center are used to identify candidates, including information on registration, education and specialty of residents of conscription age. Officials in other districts of the city cooperate with internet operators, analyzing video viewing time and link clicks to assess the interest of potential recruits.

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