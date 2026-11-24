Chinese airline Xiamen Airlines, a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines, signed an agreement with Boeing on November 24, 2026, to purchase 50 737-8 aircraft. Deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled in batches in 2031–2034.

As AeroTime reports, China Southern estimated the combined list price of the 50 aircraft, including engines, at approximately $7.4 billion in a stock exchange filing. At the same time, China Southern said Boeing had granted Xiamen Airlines a substantial discount, but did not disclose the actual contract price.

Delivery and financing terms

Xiamen Airlines will make advance payments and pay the remaining amount for each aircraft upon delivery. The carrier plans to finance the purchase with its own funds, proceeds from capital raising, and bank loans.

The agreement still requires approval from China Southern shareholders and the relevant Chinese authorities.

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Preparations for a new aviation hub

China Southern’s board of directors linked the purchase to Xiamen Airlines’ upcoming relocation to Xiamen Xiang'an International Airport, the development of a hub network in Fujian Province, and fleet optimization. The new airport is expected to open by the end of 2026 and replace Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport.

China Southern owns 55% of Xiamen Airlines. Before its Airbus order in September 2022, the carrier operated only Boeing aircraft. In April 2026, Xiamen Airlines also agreed to purchase 35 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, with deliveries in 2029–2032, as part of a group order for 137 aircraft with a list price of approximately $21.4 billion.

China Southern’s statement does not specify whether the 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft are part of China’s commitment to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft, which China’s Ministry of Commerce announced in May 2026.

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