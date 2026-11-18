Chinese gas distribution company China Gas Holdings has increased its purchases of liquefied natural gas from US exporter Venture Global to 1 million tonnes per year. The expanded sale and purchase agreement provides for supplies of US LNG over 20 years, starting in 2030, OilPrice reports.

The contract was doubled

The new agreement adds 0.5 million tonnes of LNG per year to the deal the parties announced in September 2026. At that time, China Gas agreed to buy 0.5 million tonnes of liquefied gas from Venture Global annually.

Following the contract increase, Venture Global's total long-term supplies to China Gas under 20-year agreements amount to up to 3 million tonnes per year. Deliveries will be made from the US company's portfolio of projects.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Development of LNG projects in the US

Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said the company is expanding its partnership with China Gas and intends to meet China's energy needs with US LNG from projects in Louisiana.

China Gas Chairman and President Liu Minghui said the agreement aligns with the company's strategy to develop a global LNG trading business that is to connect reliable supply sources with markets where demand for gas is growing.

Venture Global has also begun commercial operations of the first phase of its second LNG export project, Plaquemines LNG. According to OilPrice, the company recorded record sales and financial results in the third quarter of 2026 amid high LNG prices and demand for US gas.

Read us on