A Chinese carrier strike group led by the aircraft carrier Liaoning last week crossed beyond the first island chain and reached waters near the southernmost point of the Philippines. According to Philippine television channel BNC, the ships were approximately 25 nautical miles, or 46 km, east-southeast of Balut Island, after which they headed northeast on Friday, South China Morning Post reports.

Route of the Chinese group

In addition to the Liaoning, the group included the large Type 055 missile destroyers Wuxi and Anshan, as well as the Type 052D destroyer Huainan. According to BNC, the ships passed through the Basilan Strait on Thursday after being spotted off the southwestern coast of the Philippines; Philippine Navy vessels monitored them there.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Japan's Ministry of Defense reported that on October 14, the ships sailed southeast through the Miyako Strait into the Pacific Ocean. The following day, they turned toward the South China Sea and later headed toward the southern Philippines. The route means the group was circling the Philippines counterclockwise — from the northern to the western coast, in the opposite direction compared with exercises in October 2024.

Exercises in the Philippine Sea

If the Chinese group continues northeast, it may enter the Philippine Sea, where the United States and Japan are conducting the biennial Keen Sword exercises. The US Navy's Seventh Fleet reported on Thursday that the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is operating in the Philippine Sea alongside ships from Japan, Australia, Canada and France. The exercises run from October 19 to 29 at facilities throughout Japan and in adjacent waters.

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