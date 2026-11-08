Chinese state-owned company Sichuan Roads and Bridges Group plans to lay a 220-kilometer water pipeline from the Mzima springs in Taita-Taveta County to the Mazeras reservoirs in Kilifi County. The project is intended to increase water supplies to Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Taita-Taveta counties, Nation Kenya reports.

Terms of the agreement

The company will implement the project under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model in cooperation with the Coast Water Works Development Authority. Under this arrangement, the private party finances, designs and builds the facility, operates it for a specified period, and then transfers it into state ownership.

The project term will be 30 years: three years are allocated for construction and another 27 for operation and maintenance. The investment is expected to cover water intake facilities, the main pipeline, pumping stations and water storage facilities.

The Public-Private Partnership Directorate of the National Treasury estimated the project at $335.338 million, or 43.5 billion shillings. At the same time, Nation Kenya put the total cost of the initiative at 50.6 billion shillings.

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An additional 105 million liters per day

The 1,200-mm-diameter pipeline is expected to transport 105,000 cubic meters, or 105 million liters, of water daily. It is intended to supplement the existing Mzima I system, which has supplied water to the coast since the 1950s.

Samuel Soda Bengi, an engineer and contractor associated with the Coast Water Works Development Authority, said the Mzima I pipeline, commissioned in 1957, is worn out and has numerous leaks and bursts. According to him, the new project is still at the final approval stage.

The Mzima II proposal was approved in August 2024 to proceed to project preparation and a feasibility study. Data presented to the Senate in June 2026 showed that combined daily water demand in the four counties was 512,000 cubic meters, while production was 185,000 cubic meters. If implemented, the new pipeline will provide additional water volumes but will not eliminate the entire shortfall.

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