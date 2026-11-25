Chinese company Air White Whale has unveiled the W8000 cargo drone concept in Zhuhai, with a target payload capacity of up to eight tonnes. The aircraft was displayed ahead of the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, Airshow China, The War Zone reports.

The W8000 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft with a rear cargo ramp. The stated payload capacity is a development target: data on range, maximum takeoff weight and operational requirements have not yet been disclosed. The type of engines planned for the aircraft has also not been named.

A larger model in the lineup

The W8000 is being developed as a larger version of the same company's W5000 cargo drone. The W5000 is designed to carry up to five tonnes of cargo. Its stated maximum range is 2,600 kilometres, its maximum takeoff weight is 10.8 tonnes, and its cargo compartment volume exceeds 65 cubic metres.

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According to Chinese sources cited by the publication, the W5000 made its first flight in the Ordos area of Inner Mongolia on November 14. The test reportedly lasted about 30 minutes and assessed autonomous flight functions, data transmission channels, the powerplant and control systems.

Logistics applications

Large unmanned transport aircraft can carry palletized cargo, industrial equipment and other bulky goods between logistics hubs and remote areas. Their operation, however, requires maintenance, ground handling, loading infrastructure and an operational network.

Chinese sources also claim that Air White Whale has received 835 orders or preliminary commitments from domestic logistics companies for the W5000. The nature of these arrangements and the number of firm contracts have not been specified. The start of commercial operation of the W5000 is planned by the end of 2027, provided testing and certification are completed.

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