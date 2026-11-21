China’s Ministry of State Security has said that no country is capable of achieving “absolute security” at the expense of the security of other countries. In a commentary published on the agency’s official account on Friday, Chinese intelligence called for promoting an approach to shared international security.

As South China Morning Post reports, the publication appeared the day after a trilateral summit of China, the United States and Russia. The agency described its security concept as a development of Marxist theory and a response to increasing geopolitical instability.

Three principles of Beijing’s approach

The ministry outlined the theoretical, historical and practical foundations of its doctrine. Theoretically, it links it to the Marxist theory of world history, according to which the development of productive forces and global contacts are increasingly binding humanity more closely together. The agency said that zero-sum confrontation does not correspond to such an interdependent world.

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The commentary stressed that the security of an individual country cannot exist in isolation from global security and cannot be built on the insecurity of other states. Chinese intelligence called on governments to take into account the legitimate security interests of other countries alongside their own and to adhere to the principles of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Global Security Initiative

The agency cited deficits in peace, development, security and global governance as the practical reason for this approach. It said that modern security challenges have become transnational, interconnected and diverse. The accumulation of internal problems in any state, according to the ministry’s assessment, may develop into regional or global threats.

The commentary also calls for more active implementation of the Global Security Initiative, which Chinese President Xi Jinping first presented in April 2022. South China Morning Post notes that the initiative is one of the key elements of Beijing’s security and diplomatic policy and is presented as an alternative to US-led military alliances and the Western security architecture. In China’s official rhetoric, it is directed against the “Cold War mentality,” unilateral sanctions and so-called “long-arm jurisdiction.”

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