Chinese AI company Z.AI is behind schedule in releasing its next flagship model. The Japan Times reported this, citing people familiar with the matter.

Restricted access to computing power

Its competitor Moonshot AI expects that the interval between major releases could increase from six months to a year or longer if the company loses access to overseas computing capacity.

Beijing-based Moonshot AI is particularly vulnerable to new US rules because it rents computing resources to train models and prefers overseas providers, the publication notes.

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The latest US restrictions on chips could cause further delays in the development of Chinese artificial intelligence models.

Countering model distillation

According to the publication, efforts by US companies OpenAI and Anthropic to prevent model distillation have also slowed the development of Chinese AI. Distillation is a method in which developers train their own models using responses from more powerful systems.

Such measures threaten one of Chinese companies' advantages in competition with US developers — the ability to create competitive models at significantly lower cost despite years of export restrictions.

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