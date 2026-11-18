Chinese technology company Tencent increased its revenue by 8% year-on-year in the third quarter, to 207.34 billion yuan, or $31.10 billion. The figure was below analysts’ forecast of 210.77 billion yuan, according to Reuters data published by Channel NewsAsia.

Growth rate slowed

During the three months ending in September, Tencent’s revenue growth rate slowed compared with the previous quarter. In the previous quarter, the company reported revenue growth of 11%, while in the third quarter the figure was 8%.

Reuters attributes the slowdown to the company’s gaming business growth losing momentum. At the same time, demand for artificial intelligence services supported Tencent’s cloud business.

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Net profit exceeded expectations

Tencent’s net profit increased by 0.8% compared with the same period last year, to 63.61 billion yuan, or $9.54 billion. This was above analysts’ expectations of 59.46 billion yuan.

Analysts’ estimates are based on LSEG data. The report also stated the exchange rate: $1 equaled 6.6659 Chinese yuan.

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