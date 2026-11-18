Chinese technology company Tencent said that new US restrictions on the use of advanced chips in overseas data centers could delay the development of the next version of its artificial intelligence model. Company President Martin Lau said during the third-quarter results conference that these measures set everyone in China back.

According to him, in the short term, Tencent will likely need more time to create the next version of the model. Anadolu Agency reports.

Rule on remote computing

The new rule by the US Department of Commerce is intended to close a loophole in previous export controls. Previously, Chinese companies that were restricted from importing advanced Nvidia chips could rent computing capacity at data centers abroad to train AI models, as long as the processors themselves remained outside China.

Tencent and its competitor Alibaba were among the companies that used such capacity. Under the new rule, suppliers must obtain a US license to supply chips and servers covered by the rule to overseas data centers. This applies to centers that provide computing capacity above a set threshold to companies headquartered in China or other specified markets.

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Chinese processors and cloud services

Lau believes the restrictions will push Chinese AI developers toward closer cooperation with domestic chip manufacturers. Huawei is leading China’s efforts to create alternatives to Nvidia processors, which Chinese technology companies had relied on to train artificial intelligence models.

Tencent recently introduced the Hy4 model, which can interpret images; the company said it offers improved instruction-following and reasoning when working with long documents. It also released Hy4 Flash, a version designed to reduce the cost of running the model after training.

Tencent’s capital expenditures in the quarter ended September 30 rose by 225% year-on-year to 65.1 billion yuan, or $9.76 billion. Revenue increased by 8% to $31.1 billion, while adjusted operating profit fell by 6% to $10.2 billion.

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