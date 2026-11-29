Chinese researchers have developed an ultra-thin bionic coating for ship propellers that reduced fuel consumption by 2.6% during tests on a large oil tanker. The technology was created by the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering, affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and shipping company Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation, South China Morning Post reports.

Tests on a tanker

The coating was applied to the propeller of a very large crude carrier, or VLCC, with a displacement of 300,000 tonnes. Sea trials began in 2023, and the first vessel with a coated propeller set sail in November of that year. By April, the ship had completed 12 voyages and travelled more than 130,000 nautical miles, or approximately 240,700 kilometres.

The tests showed that between 60% and 70% of the coating remained on the propeller. According to an assessment by the China Classification Society, the average annual fuel savings for one vessel amount to 2.6%. According to the publication, this could reduce fuel costs by more than 1 million yuan per year and cut carbon emissions by nearly 1,000 tonnes.

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Bionic material

The 0.1–0.2 mm-thick material was created based on dolphin skin. It combines liquid-like and flexible materials while retaining the strength of a hard coating, sliding properties and the ability to soften water flow. According to research team leader Zeng Zhixiang, the coating reduces friction and shear forces between the propeller and water, while also improving the angle of attack of the water flow, increasing propulsion efficiency.

The cost of the material for one vessel is about 160,000 yuan. The institute and the shipping company plan to use the technology on other tankers, but this requires developing automated equipment for applying the coating and improving its adaptability.

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