Chinese researchers from Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and Wuhan University have published a review on how DNA damage in T cells may limit the effectiveness of antitumor immunotherapy. This includes immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy and CAR-T cell therapy, whose effects depend on the functionality of T lymphocytes.

As News-Medical reports, the review was published in the journal Cancer Biology & Medicine. Its authors systematized data on the causes of DNA damage in T cells, repair mechanisms, possible consequences for the antitumor immune response, and approaches to reducing such damage.

How T-cell DNA is damaged

In the tumor microenvironment, T cells are exposed to several genotoxic influences. Their rapid proliferation and activation of T-cell receptors cause replicative stress and the formation of reactive oxygen species. The authors also named competition for glucose, the effects of regulatory T cells and myeloid suppressor cells, as well as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and DNA damage response inhibitors as additional factors.

According to the review, oxidative damage to DNA bases and single-strand breaks predominate in an environment with high levels of reactive oxygen species. Their repair is associated with the PARP enzyme. Replicative stress activates the ATR-CHK1 axis, while DNA double-strand breaks are repaired with the involvement of ATM and DNA-PK.

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Consequences for treatment

The review notes that activated T cells repair DNA more effectively, but at the same time accumulate more damage. Exhausted T cells showed the greatest increase in phosphorylated ATM levels, while terminally differentiated effector memory cells were more vulnerable than stem-like memory cells.

The accumulation of damage is associated with reduced production of granzyme B and interferon-gamma, impaired formation of immunological memory, increased expression of PD-1 and TIM-3, apoptosis, and telomere erosion. The authors also noted that PARP inhibitors may increase tumor immunogenicity but can intensify DNA damage in T cells.

Possible preclinical approaches mentioned in the article include increasing NAD+ levels with β-nicotinamide mononucleotide, blocking CD38, inhibiting inducible nitric oxide synthase, and adjusting drug administration regimens. In mice, increasing NAD+ or blocking CD38 restored PARP-dependent DNA repair and improved T-cell proliferation and cytotoxicity. Phosphorylated ATM and 8-OHdG were proposed as potential biomarkers for patient selection and monitoring treatment response.

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