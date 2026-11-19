Chinese researchers from the Institute of Psychology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with colleagues from Shenzhen University and other institutions, tested a noninvasive approach to stimulating deep brain structures. A randomized double-blind study with sham stimulation involved 69 people with subclinical depressive symptoms. Seven days after three consecutive days of stimulation, participants who received 10 Hz stimulation showed a significantly greater reduction in depression scores than the sham-stimulation group, News-Medical reports.

Reward-processing circuit

The scientists combined functional magnetic resonance imaging, electroencephalography, and computational modeling. This made it possible to identify a reward-processing circuit linking the ventromedial prefrontal cortex and the ventral striatum.

The researchers also identified an association between theta- and alpha-band oscillations in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex and reward prediction errors. Such errors occur when the actual outcome differs from the expected one and are part of reward-based learning.

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Effect of stimulation

Based on these data, the team developed a transcranial temporal interference stimulation protocol. The method involves delivering electrical currents through electrodes on the scalp to noninvasively modulate brain activity.

In healthy adults, 10 Hz stimulation selectively improved reward-based learning and altered interactions in the frontostriatal circuit. The researchers did not record a comparable effect for 5 Hz stimulation.

The work was published on November 18 in the journal Science Translational Medicine. The authors noted that larger clinical studies are needed to establish the therapeutic efficacy of the approach.

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