A Chinese research team involving staff from Tencent AI for Life Sciences Lab in Shenzhen has unveiled an artificial intelligence-based system for designing therapeutic peptides capable of interacting with two biological targets. Nature reported on the development in an article about the de novo design of highly active dual-target peptides.

How the system was evaluated

The ORIDTP workflow includes generating peptides for a specified target, subsequently improving their affinity, ranking candidates, and experimental feedback. The authors compared the system with the PepDif method and PepDif combined with PepDRL.

In computational testing for single-target tasks, 50 candidates were evaluated in each of 50 test tasks. For dual-target peptide design, 50 candidates were considered in each of 35 tasks. The criteria included the proportion of candidates meeting the affinity criterion, predicted binding affinity, sequence diversity, and the confidence metrics for the predicted structure, pLDDT and ipTM.

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Experimental verification

The study materials also describe the iterative design of GLP-1R receptor agonists. In each of the five rounds, 15 candidates were selected for experimental verification.

Peptide activity was assessed by the EC50 value for GLP-1R activation, comparing the results with the initial reference peptide with an EC50 of 276.2 nM. For the five rounds, the authors reported results for 5, 5, 4, 4, and 2 successfully optimized peptides, respectively.

The authors' contributions state that validation in mice was conducted. Four Tencent-affiliated authors are listed as inventors on patent applications related to this work, and several co-authors are employees of Tencent AI for Life Sciences Lab.

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