Researchers at the China Pharmaceutical University have found that the enzyme PTPN2 helps acute myeloid leukemia cells survive by protecting the c-MYC protein from degradation. As News-Medical reports, reducing PTPN2 levels slowed the growth of leukemia cells in laboratory experiments and increased their programmed cell death.

Acute myeloid leukemia develops due to the accumulation of immature blood-forming cells in the bone marrow, where they displace healthy cells. Chemotherapy remains one of the main treatment methods, while targeted drugs, including venetoclax, have expanded treatment options. At the same time, drug resistance and toxicity complicate treatment.

How PTPN2 supports cell growth

Peng Yan’s team analyzed open datasets on gene expression and survival. In acute myeloid leukemia samples, PTPN2 gene activity was higher than in control samples, while patients with higher expression of this gene showed a trend toward shorter overall survival. Laboratory studies of patient samples also showed elevated levels of PTPN2 messenger RNA and protein.

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The scientists reduced PTPN2 production in patient-derived cells as well as in two human leukemia cell lines, MOLM13 and NB4. After that, more cells stopped in the G1 phase before DNA replication and underwent programmed cell death. Restoring active PTPN2 restored the cells’ ability to grow, whereas an inactive version of the enzyme had no such effect.

Experimental inhibitor in mouse models

The study, published on October 16, 2026, in the journal Targetome, showed that PTPN2 removes a phosphate group from c-MYC at threonine 58. This modification is associated with marking the protein for subsequent degradation. When PTPN2 levels decreased, c-MYC was degraded faster; restoring c-MYC helped MOLM13 cells resume growth.

The authors also tested the small molecule WS35, which inhibits PTPN2. In cell lines, it increased c-MYC phosphorylation at threonine 58, reduced c-MYC protein levels, and caused cell-cycle arrest and increased cell death. In mice implanted with NB4 cells, the compound slowed tumor growth without significant changes in body weight during the experiment. At the same time, WS35 also inhibits the related enzyme PTP1B, so more selective inhibitors and further preclinical studies are needed to assess the role of PTPN2 itself.

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