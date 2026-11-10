In China, researchers have set a world record for the number of underwater drones operating as part of an autonomous group. The test, recognized by Guinness World Records, involved 116 TH-618 devices. As Engadget reports, the drones independently performed a series of maneuvers and formations in a pool measuring about 50 by 20 meters.

Autonomous navigation lasted about 34 minutes

The test was conducted in August 2026 by researchers from Northwestern Polytechnical University together with Xi'an Tianhe Maritime Technologies, a subsidiary of defense contractor Xian Tianhe Defense Technology. According to the publication, for approximately 34 minutes the devices navigated using only visual data, covering more than 488 meters without human intervention.

Each TH-618 is shaped like a long tube with four propellers and a camera. The drone is approximately 60 centimeters long and about 15 centimeters wide, weighing around 5 kilograms. Its range is slightly more than 29 kilometers, and continuous operation can last about eight hours.

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Navigation without a satellite signal

To adjust their route, the drones use cameras similar to those installed in smartphones, while artificial intelligence systems adjust the route in real time, taking into account underwater obstacles and the risk of collisions. The university said the devices can autonomously track terrain, recognize landmarks, regulate depth and speed, move vertically, and hover in the water.

Underwater navigation is more difficult than aerial navigation because it is impossible to rely on conventional wireless communications or satellite positioning systems underwater. Additional factors include limited visibility and high pressure. Developers must combine underwater sensors, object detection, and acoustic communication to coordinate the devices.

According to the South China Morning Post, the university called the stable navigation of hundreds of devices a breakthrough in the large-scale coordination of unmanned underwater systems. At the same time, Engadget notes that testing in a controlled pool does not yet prove that such a swarm can operate in maritime conditions.

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