Japanese companies operating abroad consider Chinese firms increasingly strong competitors. This is indicated by a survey by the Japanese trade promotion agency JETRO, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Competition has intensified

The share of surveyed companies that said they generally have more competitors than during the previous study two years ago rose to 38%. Respondents named Chinese firms as the largest source of competition in Central and South America, Africa and Thailand.

Survey participants also noted that the competitiveness of companies from China has increased in most key regions and countries.

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Price and speed of decision-making

Among the advantages of Chinese firms, 97.1% of respondents cited price competitiveness, while 48.1% cited the speed of decision-making. A seller of electronic components in the United States said that the quality of Chinese products has improved significantly, meaning the price difference can no longer be offset solely by higher quality.

A seller of electronic equipment in Germany said it focuses on sectors with high barriers to entry, including air traffic control systems and the defense sector. JETRO Chairman Norihiko Ishiguro said that Japanese companies must compete through high added value, product safety and sales methods.

The survey was conducted in August–September 2026, and 7,695 companies responded.

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