Chinese coal importers are opposing attempts by Indonesian exporters to include provisions in new contracts that would release suppliers from the obligation to fulfill agreed delivery volumes. As OilPrice reports, citing Bloomberg sources, this concerns cases in which Indonesian authorities again limit production or export quotas or delay export permits.

Uncertainty for exporters

Indonesia, the world's largest exporter of thermal coal, changed rules on production and exports several times over the year. This restrained international shipments and forced China, the world's largest coal consumer, to adjust import flows and domestic production.

Exports of Indonesian thermal coal were constrained by production quotas and uncertainty in government policy in the mining and export sectors. The country's authorities reduced quotas for miners. In addition, a strong El Niño event reduced rainfall and river water levels, which in recent weeks has complicated the movement of coal barges to export ports.

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China's imports decline

In September, coal imports into China decreased by 6% year-on-year. Among the reasons, OilPrice cites sufficient stockpiles in the country, limited supply from Indonesia, and rising import prices. In October, the decline in imports was also 6% compared with the corresponding month of the previous year.

Fitch Ratings Senior Director Jenny Huang told Reuters that Chinese buyers are in no rush to actively replenish stockpiles at current high prices, as they have comfortable reserve levels and expect domestic supply to improve. Fitch Ratings forecasts that thermal coal prices in Asia will remain high in the coming months due to reduced supply from China and Indonesia, as well as sustained demand in Japan and South Korea.

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