Chinese investors have backed 19 processing, refining and mineral-based manufacturing projects in Africa with a total value of $16.3 billion. This is stated in a report by Beijing consulting firm Development Reimagined, reports the South China Morning Post.

Investments in processing

The study covers China’s commitments under an action plan agreed following the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit. As of June, 32 mining, exploration and deposit development projects with total investment of $41.2 billion had been recorded in 15 African countries.

Of these, 19 projects involve creating added value directly in Africa rather than merely extracting raw materials. The report noted that this demonstrates African governments’ intention to develop domestic processing of natural resources. At the same time, the smaller monetary share of such projects is explained by several very large deals in which commitments to local processing are limited or have not yet been confirmed.

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Competition for critical minerals

Africa is an important supplier of copper, cobalt and iron ore. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea and Zimbabwe have previously introduced bans or restrictions on mineral exports to encourage their processing within the countries.

Among the tracked projects is the $23 billion development of the Simandou iron ore deposit in Guinea, the world’s largest of its kind. The United States is also seeking to expand access to Africa’s critical minerals: in December last year, an agreement was signed granting U.S. companies preferential access to designated mining assets in the DRC. U.S.-linked participants are also competing for the right to develop Kenya’s Mrima Hill deposit, which is rich in rare earth elements and niobium.

John Calabrese, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, believes that Beijing combines commercial interests with strengthening strategic influence while positioning itself as a partner in Africa’s industrialization. He warned that agreements on mineral access, financing and product purchases may limit countries’ ability to independently determine where their raw materials go and where added value is created.

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