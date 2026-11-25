Chinese researchers created Fock-like quantum states with an average of up to 500 photons and used them to measure displacement. In an article published on November 25, 2026, Nature reports that the experiment achieved a metrological enhancement of 19.20±0.20 dB beyond the standard quantum limit.

A state with a narrow photon-number distribution

The team used a superconducting circuit quantum electrodynamics platform. It made it possible to deterministically prepare probe states in which the photon-number distribution was significantly narrower than in a coherent state with the same average number of photons.

According to the authors, the photon-number variance was reduced by 21.5±1.1 dB compared with a coherent state. The researchers describe the resulting states as Fock-like: they are characterized by a tightly concentrated photon-number distribution.

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Quantum confocal microscopy

To prepare and read out such states, the authors proposed a method of quantum confocal microscopy in Fock space. The approach uses an analogy between classical wave optics and quantum-state evolution in a bosonic mode.

The system provides bidirectional conversion between a coherent state and a Fock-like probe. As stated in the paper, this requires a quantum circuit with an operational depth on the order of one.

The authors believe that the protocol makes non-Gaussian Fock-like probes with large photon numbers accessible for experiments and measurements. They also note the possibility of extending the approach to other bosonic platforms and multidimensional quantum many-body systems.

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