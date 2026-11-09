In Shanghai, a team of scientists led by Shanghai Jiao Tong University has developed a system to remove circulating tumour cells from the blood. In tests on mice with breast cancer, the device, combined with chemotherapy, delayed tumour recurrence and prolonged the animals' survival, South China Morning Post reports.

How the system works

The researchers called the platform a “black hole system”. A pump draws blood from the left carotid artery, passes it through an external microfluidic reservoir and returns it to the body through the right jugular vein. In the reservoir, tumour cells are captured by antibodies targeting the EpCAM protein, which is common on the surface of cancer cells but absent from normal blood components.

In a laboratory experiment, the system captured more than 99% of human breast cancer cells introduced into the reservoir at a low flow rate. At a rate of 1.2 ml per hour, the capture efficiency was about 95%. The researchers also tested the approach on EpCAM-expressing lung and prostate cancer cell lines.

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Results in mice

After surgical removal of the tumours, the mice were divided into four groups: no additional therapy, chemotherapy only, blood purification only, and both methods. During four weeks of observation, 50% of animals that received the combined treatment survived. In the groups receiving one type of therapy, 20% of mice in each group survived until day 28, while all animals without postoperative treatment died.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Microsystems & Nanoengineering. The authors stress that the work is primarily a proof of concept: before clinical use, the system needs to be scaled up for larger blood volumes, the possibility of repeated procedures needs to be tested, and long-term safety needs to be assessed. The team is also working to extend the experiments to larger rat models.

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