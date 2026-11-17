Chinese scientists have developed a device made of lotus stems and electroactive bacteria that generates electricity through water evaporation. During tests, the generator operated steadily for more than 30 days, while an array of 256 such devices was able to power a mobile phone through a voltage converter, the South China Morning Post reports.

How the device works

The researchers combined the vertical porous channels of lotus stems with Geobacter sulfurreducens bacteria. The stems were placed in a bacterial mixture for 24 hours so that the microorganisms could colonize the internal channels. The material was then freeze-dried, and titanium mesh electrodes were attached to both sides.

When a stem is immersed in water, its channels transport moisture and charged ions upward. During evaporation, positively charged ions accumulate near the upper electrode, creating a potential difference and ensuring continuous generation of low-voltage current.

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Tests and potential applications

Three generators connected in series were able to power a calculator. Six devices powered a small lamp and an electronic ink display. A 16-by-16 array consisting of 256 generators powered a mobile phone after the voltage was increased.

The study leader, Professor Hu Qichang of Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, said the technology could be useful for autonomous sensors and systems for monitoring soil, water and the environment. At the same time, the authors pointed to issues involving cost, material processing, and differences in natural stems and bacterial biofilms, which complicate mass production. The team plans to develop synthetic materials with aligned microchannels in the future.

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