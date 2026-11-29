Chinese scientists have created a laboratory prototype of a device for producing oxygen from carbon dioxide, which is being considered as a possible component of future life-support systems on Mars. During tests, the device split more than half of the CO₂ supplied to it, South China Morning Post reports.

The device’s reaction chamber has a diameter of just under 5 cm, approximately the size of a golf ball. It operates at room temperature, unlike the MOXIE instrument that NASA installed on the Perseverance rover. MOXIE requires Martian air to be heated to 800 degrees Celsius.

Microwaves and magnets

The Chinese development uses microwaves and powerful magnets to split carbon dioxide. The magnets make electrons move, while microwaves transfer energy to them. The excited electrons break down CO₂ molecules, producing oxygen and carbon monoxide.

The researchers noted that the key challenge was reducing the size of the reaction chamber. Under normal conditions, microwaves at this frequency cannot pass through a tube narrower than about 7 cm. The team developed a specially shaped ceramic window that directs the waves into a more compact chamber.

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Next tests

The prototype was tested in a small vacuum chamber surrounded by electromagnets, with carbon dioxide fed into it and the reactions monitored through the emitted light. The device operated at a power of only 10 watts. According to the authors of the work, carbon dioxide makes up about 95% of Mars’ atmosphere.

The authors of the article, which is to be published in the December issue of the Journal of Deep Space Exploration, plan to accurately measure the device’s oxygen production capacity and energy consumption. They also want to test the system using a gas mixture closer to the real Martian atmosphere, reduce the entire device by changing the microwave frequency, and develop a way to collect oxygen and power the device with solar energy.

For a long-term stay on Mars, each astronaut needs about 0.8–1 kg of oxygen per day, according to the team’s estimate.

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