Researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China, together with international colleagues, have developed a battery-free device for electrical stimulation of wounds that accelerated tissue repair in tests on mice. The system also measures electrical impedance in the wound area and transmits data to a smartphone, News-Medical reports.

Power at a distance of more than 8 meters

The device receives energy from radio-frequency signals in the Wi-Fi range and converts it into direct current. The authors note that it can operate at a distance of more than 8 meters from a dedicated signal source without requiring a battery. This is expected to reduce the system's dependence on the precise placement of the transmitter, which is typical of near-field wireless power devices.

A ring-shaped electrode made of a polyvinyl alcohol and molybdenum composite is placed around the wound. It creates a localized electric field and is also used for periodic impedance measurements. The electrodes maintained stable performance during bending, moistening, and mechanical deformation. According to the researchers, they did not overheat during stimulation and separated together with the scab, so they did not need to be removed in a separate procedure.

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Results of tests in mice

The platform was tested in a full-thickness excisional wound model in mice. Daily electrical stimulation accelerated wound closure and was associated with better granulation tissue formation, higher collagen density, more active blood vessel formation, and hair follicle regeneration.

RNA analysis showed reduced activity of a number of inflammatory mediators and chemokines, including Il6, Ccl2, Ccl20, and Cxcl5, as well as increased activity of keratin genes, including Krt10. Laboratory experiments showed high fibroblast viability, while biocompatibility testing found no histological abnormalities in the major organs of mice.

The study was published in the journal eScience. The authors caution that studies in larger animals and human wounds, as well as clarification of the voltage, frequency, and duration of stimulation, are needed before clinical use. The system's operation using ordinary Wi-Fi signals must also be tested separately, since the experiment used a dedicated radio-frequency source.

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