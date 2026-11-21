Chinese scientists have proposed testing at least one resource extraction technology on the Moon by 2030, including extracting ice or oxygen from lunar soil. This is stated in a roadmap prepared by Wu Weiren, chief designer of China’s lunar programme, and his team, reports South China Morning Post.

The authors believe that the technology should be tested during the next robotic Chang’e mission or China’s planned crewed lunar landing. They identified the next stage as the creation by 2040 of a small demonstration facility for producing water, oxygen and construction materials. By 2050, the roadmap envisages full-scale extraction of extraterrestrial resources.

Plans for the development of the space industry

Wu Weiren and his colleagues noted that over the next 20 years, the development of extraterrestrial resources could move from scientific research and technological breakthroughs to industrial application. At the same time, the authors acknowledged that China still has no separate national strategy or medium- and long-term plan for the development and use of extraterrestrial resources.

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The researchers also called on Beijing to involve private companies more actively in deep-space missions. In their view, such companies still lack clear mechanisms for participating in major programmes. The team proposed creating a national fund to support the sector: state missions should play a leading role, private investors should join in, and market demand should influence further development.

Strategic orbits near the Moon

The scientists also drew attention to the strategic importance of certain areas of space. These include Lagrange points, where the gravitational influence of the Earth and Moon, or of the Sun and Earth, is balanced, allowing a spacecraft to maintain its position with low fuel consumption.

China has already used such a position: the Queqiao relay satellite, launched in 2018, provided communications with the Chang’e-4 lander on the far side of the Moon. The United States, for its part, placed the uncrewed Orion capsule into a distant retrograde orbit around the Moon during the Artemis I test flight in 2022.

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