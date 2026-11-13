Chinese drills did not create a blockade of Taiwan — France 24

Chinese military maneuvers around Taiwan, ongoing since early November, have not developed into an actual blockade of the island. An animated map widely shared on social media, showing Chinese aircraft and ships allegedly completely surrounding Taiwan, misinterprets the situation, France 24 reports.

Military presence and civilian shipping

According to Taiwan National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu, around 100 Chinese navy and coast guard vessels were in the western Pacific Ocean on November 3. On the same day, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense recorded 49 Chinese military aircraft near the island.

At the same time, over the 24 hours between November 8 and 9, Taiwan’s military recorded only one Chinese aircraft north of Taiwan and eight Chinese ships near the island. According to Emmanuel Véron, a research fellow at HEC Paris’s geopolitics department, this number of ships is insufficient to organize a blockade.

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Civilian shipping around Taiwan also continued. In particular, the container ship One Hanoi left the port of Kaohsiung in the south of the island on November 3 and entered the Taiwan Strait.

Drills in several directions

Véron described the operation as large-scale and noted that it involves different branches of China’s military, as well as coast guard ships and auxiliary fishing vessels. According to him, the maneuvers are taking place not only on Taiwan’s western side, closest to mainland China, but also in the north, south and central part of the region.

Chinese authorities did not announce the start of the operation in advance. The expert believes these actions are drills in real geographical and operational conditions: they are intended to rehearse a possible military operation, test capabilities and put pressure on Taiwan’s government and its allies, rather than indicate an imminent seizure of the island.

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