China’s independent oil refineries are buying more crude oil from Iraq through international commodity traders. As OilPrice reports, citing Bloomberg, this procurement method differs from these companies’ usual practice.

Deliveries to Shandong

China’s independent refineries, known in the industry as teapots, had for years bought discounted Iranian and Russian oil. According to OilPrice, supply chains changed because of the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The publication also claims that the United States’ blockade of Iranian ports has paralyzed Iran’s oil exports, while Russian oil has become more expensive.

Under these conditions, Chinese refiners are purchasing Iraqi crude through major traders. According to OilPrice, Mercuria provides most of these deliveries: the trader transports oil in its own tankers directly to ports in Shandong.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Iraqi oil amid an oversupply

Liao Na, founder of energy research company GL Consulting, told Bloomberg that Iraqi oil had become one of the beneficiaries during this period. In her view, other suppliers from the Persian Gulf may also more actively supply crude to China’s independent refineries. She called these plants one of the few segments with resilient demand in a market with excess supply.

OilPrice notes that the International Energy Agency, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan had forecast the return of an oversupply in the oil market by the end of the year. At the same time, the IEA assessed supply losses throughout the year as higher than demand losses. The publication also reports a decline in oil prices amid forecasts of excess supply.

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