Chinese artificial intelligence companies are seeking to rent computing capacity based on Nvidia processors in data centers outside China. According to three people familiar with the matter, they fear that a scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could prompt the United States to tighten restrictions on remote access to advanced chips.

Reserving resources

As The Hindu reports, a major Chinese cloud company discussed internally whether it should secure access to Nvidia capacity abroad. Some other companies also approached data center operators to ask about reserving such resources.

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US export restrictions

Washington already restricts exports to China of Nvidia's most advanced artificial intelligence chips, seeking to maintain US technological dominance in this important sector. At the same time, Chinese companies can use such processors remotely by renting computing resources at overseas data centers. Their actions indicate concern that this option in the US export control system may be closed off.

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