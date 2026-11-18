Chinese supply ships passed through the Miyako and Osumi straits in southwestern Japan at least eight times during the prolonged deployment of the aircraft carrier Liaoning in the western Pacific. As reported by the South China Morning Post, the newspaper counted the passages based on statements from Japan’s Ministry of Defense: they took place from October 16 through Wednesday.

The Miyako and Osumi straits provide passage between the East China Sea and the western Pacific. The vessels spotted included the 50,000-ton Type 901 fast combat support ship Hulunhu, as well as three 23,000-ton Type 903A supply ships — Taihu, Chaohu and Kekesilihu. The Hulunhu made four passages, while the other three ships made another four combined.

Supplies for the carrier group

The Hulunhu can replenish warships alongside, from the stern and by air. It is capable of simultaneously delivering dry and liquid cargoes, including ammunition, fresh water and fuel. Such ships are of particular importance to aircraft carrier strike groups, which require aviation fuel to operate carrier-based aircraft.

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The Liaoning carrier group passed through the Miyako Strait into the Pacific Ocean on October 14, then entered the South China Sea and sailed through the Sulu and Sulawesi seas, moving counterclockwise around the Philippines. In late October and early November, the group conducted exercises in the Philippine Sea east of the Philippines.

Prolonged deployment

The group includes the Liaoning itself, the Type 055 large missile destroyers Wuxi and Anshan, as well as the Type 052D missile destroyer Huainan. The supply ships were not part of this formation during the prolonged period: China deployed them separately to support operations.

According to the newspaper, the Liaoning may surpass its own record for the duration of a Pacific deployment — 40 days, set in June. Separately, satellite images showed the Chinese aircraft carrier Fujian returning to the Yulin base on Hainan Island after exercises in the South China Sea. Another Chinese aircraft carrier, the Shandong, has been undergoing repairs in Yulin since January.

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