Chinese mobile game publishers accounted for 40% of global revenue from the 100 highest-grossing projects by mid-2026, while the share of US companies stood at 16.5%. At the beginning of 2024, the United States and China were nearly tied by this metric, but Chinese studios significantly strengthened their positions thanks to games such as Honor of Kings and Whiteout Survival, The Japan Times reports, citing Sensor Tower data.

The global mobile gaming market is currently estimated at $121 billion. Chinese publishers produce 40 of the world's 100 most successful mobile games, compared with 21 ten years ago. Over the same period, the number of projects by US publishers in this ranking fell from 22 to 13.

The United States became China’s largest foreign market

The United States itself became the largest foreign market for Chinese mobile games last year. Chinese titles generated more than 18% of revenue from the top 100 games there, compared with 8% at the beginning of the decade. The share of US publishers in revenue from this segment in the domestic US market declined from 40% to less than 30% over this period.

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By mid-2026, Chinese games generated about $47 in quarterly revenue per active user in the United States. This is nearly six times higher than the average for US games — $8, which has not changed significantly over the past decade.

An advantage in scale and costs

China’s market has about 680 million players, giving local studios the opportunity to refine monetization models before expanding abroad. According to Niko Partners, Honor of Kings has earned more than $30 billion since its release, and its revenue could have reached $1 billion in the first half of 2026 alone.

US developers, meanwhile, face higher personnel costs. According to a Game Developers Conference survey, average spending per developer in the United States amounts to $142,000 per year. In Shanghai, the average annual salary of a game developer is estimated at about $50,000. Some US companies are already involving Chinese studios in game production, while others are trying to move away from the free-to-play model with in-app purchases or switch to web platforms.

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