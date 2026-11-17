Chinese automaker BYD said its cumulative passenger car sales in Japan have exceeded 10,000 since deliveries began in January 2023. The company sold its first 5,000 vehicles in about two and a half years, while the next 5,000 were sold in about 15 months, InsideEVs reports.

Sales of a compact electric car

One factor behind the growth was the BYD Racco electric kei car, developed for the Japanese market. The model, with a tall body, compact dimensions and sliding rear doors, entered the market on July 28. During the first two weeks, BYD received 1,002 orders for the Racco, the fastest order intake for any brand model in Japan. By the end of August, the number of orders had risen to about 1,500.

About 80% of Racco buyers chose the 300 Premium version with a longer range. BYD said interest in the compact electric vehicle also contributed to a record monthly number of orders for the brand's entire Japanese lineup in August: prospective Racco buyers also explored the manufacturer's other models.

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Competition with the Nissan Sakura

In October, 607 BYD Racco vehicles were sold, 37% more than in September. In the same month, 878 Nissan Sakura vehicles were sold; the source calls it Japan's best-selling electric vehicle. Thus, the Racco's result amounted to nearly 70% of Sakura sales.

The base Racco version costs from 2.145 million yen, has a 22.4 kWh battery and a WLTC range of 210 km. The Nissan Sakura starts at 2.449 million yen, is equipped with a 20 kWh battery and has a claimed range of 180 km. The Racco version with a 35.8 kWh battery and a range of 320 km costs from 2.398 million yen. At the same time, a larger government subsidy for the Sakura may make the Nissan cheaper for buyers despite its higher starting price.

In Japan, BYD offers six passenger models with a charging port: five fully electric vehicles — the Racco, Dolphin, Seal, Atto 3 and Sealion 7 — and the plug-in hybrid Sealion 6.

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