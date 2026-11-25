Chinese automaker BYD has begun exclusive negotiations with Ineos Automotive to acquire a plant in Hambach, in France’s Moselle department near the border with Germany. The deal could enable the company to establish car production in France and strengthen its presence in the European market, Euronews reports.

The Hambach plant

The plant in Hambach was opened in the late 1990s to produce compact Smart cars. Since 2020, it has been owned by the British group Ineos, which currently assembles Grenadier SUVs there. Completion of the deal depends on consultations with employee representatives.

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li said that the company seeks to ensure the plant’s long-term future, preserve jobs and create new opportunities for employees and regional suppliers. BYD also said it intends to offer European drivers models made in France.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Production closer to customers

An industrial base in Europe could help BYD reduce the impact of European Union tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China. Local production could also make it easier to comply with future Made in Europe rules, which will favor cars with a high share of locally produced components.

According to Euronews, BYD became the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer in 2025, overtaking Tesla. Last year, the company sold 4.6 million vehicles with different types of powertrains and continues to expand beyond China.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the announcement, linking it to a policy of attracting investment and France’s efforts at the European level to encourage automakers to localize production. Industry Minister Sébastien Martin said the project could provide plant workers with more certainty and contribute to the development of the French automotive industry.

Read us on