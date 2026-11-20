Chinese automaker BYD has released the first teaser of a new flagship minivan in its Ocean lineup. Zhang Zhuo, general manager of BYD Ocean's sales division, published an image of the vehicle on Weibo and said that the model would be unveiled soon. Electrek reports.

The blurred teaser shows a large vehicle with a lidar unit on the roof and traditional door handles. In terms of shape and dimensions, it resembles test prototypes whose images had previously appeared online.

Possible debut in Guangzhou

BYD has not named an exact presentation date. Zhang Zhuo previously said that the first Ocean minivan is planned to launch by the end of 2026. Local media suggest that the official debut could take place at the Guangzhou Auto Show, which is due to begin on November 27, 2026.

The new model will likely differ from the Ocean-V concept that BYD unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show earlier this year. The concept featured a movable central display and Camping and Movie modes. In Camping mode, the seats could fold into a flat sleeping surface or turn to face each other, while in Movie mode, a large screen extended from the dashboard.

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Expected specifications

According to the publication, the production flagship Ocean minivan may receive some of the concept's technologies, including several digital displays and zero-gravity seats. BYD previously said that Ocean-V solutions would gradually be used in production vehicles.

The new model is expected to be comparable in size to the BYD Xia minivan: it is 5,145 mm long, 1,970 mm wide and 1,805 mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,045 mm. The Ocean MPV may also receive a DM-i hybrid system with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and a 200 kW electric motor.

In the company's model lineup, Electrek estimates that the new model may occupy a price niche between the Xia, which starts at 249,800 yuan in China, and the premium Denza D9, priced above 300,000 yuan.

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