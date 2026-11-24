Chinese automaker BYD has begun exclusive negotiations to acquire the former Smart plant in Hambach, France. The planned deal still depends on consultations with the plant’s works council, Der Spiegel reports, citing a company statement.

Production in France

Currently, all BYD vehicles sold in Europe are manufactured in China. The potential acquisition of the plant in Hambach could be a step toward launching the company’s production in France.

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li said that the company is counting on a long-term presence in Europe. According to her, the planned investments in Hambach reflect BYD’s confidence in France and its intention to develop business on the European market. Der Spiegel notes that Li visited the plant in the summer.

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Former Smart site

Mercedes produced two-seat Smart cars at the plant in Lorraine until 2020. The site was subsequently transferred to Ineos Automotive.

Chinese automakers are increasingly seeking production capacity in Europe amid the European Commission’s Industrial Accelerator Act initiative. It is intended to link state incentives for electric vehicles to production in the EU: cars must be assembled in the European Union, and at least 70% of the value of their components must come from products manufactured in the EU.

Alfredo Altavilla, an adviser to BYD’s management, said that Chinese manufacturers are looking for plants in Europe because of these planned rules. BYD is also building its first European facility in Hungary, which will include welding and press shops, a paint line, offices and apartments.

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