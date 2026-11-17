Chinese automaker Geely is preparing to launch the seven-seat Monjaro plug-in hybrid SUV in the United Kingdom. In higher trim levels, it will be able to travel up to 105 miles, or around 169 km, on electric power. As Autocar reports, the model is expected to launch in the coming months.

Two battery options

The Ultra and Hyper versions will receive a 40.1 kWh battery with a claimed range of up to 105 miles without starting the petrol engine. The Pro and Max trims will feature a 30.7 kWh battery, providing up to 85 miles, or approximately 137 km, of electric-only range.

The maximum charging power for the version with the smaller battery will be 90 kW. The modification with the 40.1 kWh battery will support charging at up to 120 kW.

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Power and drivetrain

Both Monjaro variants are expected to receive a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, although Geely has not yet disclosed the full technical specifications. Vehicles with the 40.1 kWh battery will have all-wheel drive, an additional electric motor on the rear axle, and an output of 320 hp.

Versions with the smaller battery will be front-wheel drive and produce 248 hp. The fastest modification, according to the company, will accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds.

Prices have not yet been announced, but the Monjaro's starting price in the United Kingdom is expected to be in the low £40,000 range. In China, the model is already sold under the name Xingyue L, while it has not yet been offered in plug-in hybrid form in other global markets.

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