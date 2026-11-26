In China, the AUDI brand, created by Audi together with SAIC for the local market, is preparing a version of the large E7X electric crossover with a range extender. As Motor1 reports, information about the new modification appeared in documents of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The gasoline engine will not drive the wheels

The E7X will receive an EREV powertrain: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine will operate as an electricity generator for the battery. Only the electric motor will drive the wheels, meaning the internal combustion engine will have no direct mechanical connection to them.

The gasoline engine produces 141 hp. The electric motor has a rated output of 221 hp and can develop up to 327 hp at peak. By comparison, the fully electric rear-wheel-drive E7X has 402 hp, while the version with two electric motors has a combined 670 hp and accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The dimensions have barely changed

The documents state that the range-extender E7X is 5,054 mm long, 1,997 mm wide, and 1,710 mm high. Its wheelbase is 3,060 mm. Depending on the trim level, the crossover’s curb weight is 2,560 or 2,590 kg, and its top speed is limited to 205 km/h.

The vehicle will have a lithium-ion battery from the SAIC and CATL joint venture and will support external charging. The documents do not specify the battery capacity, electric-only range, price, or market launch date. The AUDI brand was launched in 2024 as a separate Chinese marque without Audi’s traditional four-ring emblem: instead, the AUDI lettering is used on the vehicles.

Read us on