In China, the lead ship of the Type 051C class — the destroyer Shenyang with hull number 115 — was spotted during sea trials following reports of a refit. Eyewitness photographs shared on social media indicate that the vessel’s Russian equipment may have been replaced with Chinese air defense systems, South China Morning Post reports.

Possible replacement of air defense systems

According to the publication, the Russian 30N6E1 Tomb Stone phased-array radar and six eight-cell S-300FM vertical launch systems were likely removed from the ship. They may have been replaced by four HQ-10 short-range systems, similar to those used on Type 054A frigates.

The exact parameters of the refit have not been independently confirmed. If the changes match the published images, this would mean a reduction in the number of missiles ready for launch and in engagement range: the Russian system can simultaneously engage six targets at distances of up to about 150 km, while the HQ-10 has a range of approximately 9–15 km.

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Withdrawal of older ships

The Chinese navy commissioned two Type 051C destroyers — Shenyang in 2006 and Shijiazhuang in 2007. They were designed as an interim solution for long-range air defense, primarily in waters near China’s northern coast. The ships, with a displacement of about 7,000 tonnes, were equipped with Russian S-300 systems and launchers for 48 surface-to-air missiles.

As SCMP notes, the outdated imported equipment on the Type 051C is difficult to integrate into China’s modern data-sharing systems and naval air defense architecture. The large Russian launchers also prevented the ships from being fitted with a full helicopter hangar, while the steam turbine propulsion system is less economical than modern gas turbine or combined diesel and gas turbine systems. The publication estimates the remaining service life of ships of this class at about 10 years.

The Chinese navy is also withdrawing other older ships from service. In August, the Type 052 destroyer Harbin, which had been in service since 1994, was officially decommissioned. It was designated as an object for national defense education.

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