China’s Shenzhou-23 spacecraft undocked from the Tiangong orbital station in China on November 29 and began its return to Earth. There are three astronauts aboard: Pakistani Zishan Ali, Zhang Zhiyuan and Lai Ka-yin. According to Channel NewsAsia, the journey is expected to take about 5.5 hours.

Undocking from the station

The spacecraft undocked from the Chinese space station at 23:42 on November 29, or 15:42 Greenwich Mean Time. The state-run Xinhua agency reported the start of the return journey.

Shenzhou-23 is carrying three astronauts, including a Pakistani citizen. After the flight is completed, the spacecraft is expected to return the crew to Earth.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The first Pakistani in orbit

Zishan Ali became the first foreign astronaut to visit China’s Tiangong station, as well as the first Pakistani citizen in orbit. He arrived at the station aboard Shenzhou-24 on November 25 and spent about five days there.

The Shenzhou-24 mission was China’s first crewed spaceflight involving a foreign astronaut.

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