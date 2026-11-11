Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an, China, which is linked to the defense sector, purchased two powerful Nvidia H200 AI chips despite the institution being placed on the US trade blacklist. According to Reuters data cited by Al Jazeera, the purchase cost 874,700 yuan, or about $123,000.

According to a procurement record dated October 21, the chips for the university's School of Management were supplied by the Chinese company Shaanxi Bosuan Network Technology. The university is part of the “Seven Sons of National Defense,” a group of elite Chinese universities focused on defense research.

Restrictions on the university

The university, located in Xi'an, conducts research related to military aircraft, missiles and satellites. The US Department of Commerce added it to the Entity List in 2001 over its alleged involvement in missile technology proliferation activities and military research. In 2019, Washington tightened the restrictions: licenses to export controlled US technologies to the institution should generally be denied.

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The H200 chip is among Nvidia's most powerful products for training and operating advanced artificial intelligence systems. Its export to China requires a US license, and such permits are generally not issued for organizations on the Entity List.

Access through Chinese suppliers

This year, Northwestern Polytechnical University also signed five contracts to rent computing capacity from Chinese companies, gaining access to H200 chips and other high-performance Nvidia processors. Reuters reviewed 26 Chinese procurement records and corporate documents indicating that universities and research institutions purchased US chips subject to export restrictions or rented computing services based on them through domestic suppliers.

In January, the administration of US President Donald Trump began considering H200 exports to China on a case-by-case basis. At the same time, this decision did not lift separate restrictions for organizations on the Entity List.

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