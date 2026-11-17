Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) has opened a commercial office in Argentina, South China Morning Post reports, citing Argentine media. The company plans to use it to expand supplies of energy storage systems. CATL already supplies batteries for the country’s largest electricity storage project and has presented its solutions to 35 companies interested in a government tender.

Last week, CATL representatives met in Buenos Aires with generating companies and banks. The company said it intends to become the leading supplier of energy storage systems in Argentina. The office is also expected to become a base for developing storage projects for mining enterprises, data centers and wind power plants in Patagonia.

Projects and tenders

Argentina’s largest private electricity producer, Central Puerto, uses CATL cells in two projects with a combined capacity of 205 MW. Construction of the larger one, the 150 MW Nuevo Puerto facility, is about 80% complete. Commercial operation is planned to begin in mid-December under a 15-year contract with distribution company Edenor.

Last year, Argentine authorities announced the first tender for 500 MW of energy storage systems near Buenos Aires to reduce the number of power supply disruptions. Due to high demand, contracts were concluded for 713 MW: they were signed directly with distributors, while Cammesa, which manages the wholesale electricity market, acted as guarantor.

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In July, Argentina’s Energy Secretariat allocated another 700.5 MW among 20 projects in other regions of the country. The auction received 235 technical applications, and the estimated investment volume amounted to $700 million. Average prices were about a quarter lower than in the first round. Renewable energy developer Genneia received 421 MW, or about 60% of the total volume.

Financing in yuan

Financing remains one of the main issues for market participants, as battery containers are imported from China. Christian Damonaz of the Argentine unit of Bank of China proposed lending in yuan and said that this currency offers acceptable rates and stability against the US dollar.

ICBC’s Argentine unit provided Genneia with 358.8 million yuan, or $50 million, last year for renewable energy projects. CATL also reported that its revenue from energy storage systems rose 87.5% year-on-year in the first half of the year. According to Harry Lau, the company’s representative in Latin America, CATL has contracts in the region for more than 15 GWh of energy storage systems, including for the Oasis de Atacama project in Chile.

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