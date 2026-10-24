The cemetery on Janitzio Island in Lake Pátzcuaro, in the Mexican state of Michoacán, will be closed to tourists on November 1 and 2, 2026, the main days of the Day of the Dead celebrations. Only local families will be able to visit it during this time, The Rio Times reports.

Repairs after the landslide

The restrictions were introduced after a slope collapse spanning more than 15 meters occurred on August 28 and damaged several sections of the cemetery. Work is underway there to stabilize the soil, reinforce the fence, and create a pedestrian path and viewing platform.

The cemetery is expected to reopen in 2027. The report does not state the cost of the repair work.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Viewing ceremonies from outside

A panoramic path with controlled access has been arranged for visitors. From there, tourists will be able to observe the ceremonies and take photographs without entering the cemetery grounds, which traditionally serves as the center of ceremonies on the island during the Day of the Dead.

According to the publication, more than one million visitors are expected in the area during the week of celebrations. The restriction applies specifically to the cemetery; it is not specified whether additional restrictions will be in effect in other parts of the island during the peak days.

Read us on