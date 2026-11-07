In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that he had not received a response to his repeated proposals to hold a personal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said this in an interview with Suspilne.media, as reported by Interia Sport.

Meeting proposals

According to Klitschko, he repeatedly initiated a meeting with the head of state. The mayor noted that he understands the president's busy schedule, but considers direct communication and jointly resolving existing problems necessary.

Klitschko emphasized that Kyiv is the heart of the country and that the unity of different branches of government and joint work are especially important in the current situation. He also called political rivalry within the country inappropriate during Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

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Lack of response

The mayor of Kyiv described the lack of a response to his initiatives as a situation similar to sending a message into space. At the same time, he clarified that he had not received a direct refusal from the president.

Interia Sport also writes that public disagreements between Klitschko and Zelensky have recently intensified amid assessments of the capital's preparations for the winter period. The outlet notes that Klitschko had previously expressed the opinion that the president wants to remove him from power.

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