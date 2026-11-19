New pledges to the Adaptation Fund at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change amounted to only $50.2 million. The fund finances measures by developing countries to counter the increasingly tangible effects of climate change, Anadolu Agency reports.

Countries' contributions

Spain pledged the largest contribution — $27.8 million. Germany announced $11.1 million, while Ireland announced $6.7 million. Belgium committed to provide $3.2 million, Portugal — $1.1 million, and Estonia — $334,000.

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No contributions from several states

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy and Australia did not announce financial commitments to the fund. The international Climate Action Network International said that the necessary grant-based climate financing for adaptation measures in developing countries could not be secured.

The amount raised is approximately one-sixth of the fund's annual target of at least $300 million. It is also significantly lower than the broader goal of mobilizing $1.2 billion during 2026–2029.

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