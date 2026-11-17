The new Climate Risk Index, presented at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, ranked Honduras, Dominica and Myanmar among the countries most affected by climate-related extreme weather events over the past 30 years. These include storms, floods, heatwaves and droughts, Tagesschau reports.

The index was prepared by the German environmental and development organization Germanwatch. According to its data, since the mid-1990s, around 916,000 people worldwide have died as a result of such events, while economic losses over this period are estimated at €4.3 trillion.

Data for 2025

In 2025, Germanwatch recorded 367 extreme weather events worldwide, which killed nearly 35,000 people. Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Spain were the countries hit hardest that year.

More than two-thirds of the recorded deaths were linked to heatwaves. Report co-author Vera Künzel said that Global South countries are particularly affected by the consequences of extreme weather due to their geographical location and limited capacity to adapt.

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Risks for Europe

According to Künzel, heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense because of global warming, including in Europe, which is warming faster than any other continent. Germany ranked 34th in the index over the past 30 years. During this time, more than 33,000 people in the country died due to weather extremes, mainly as a result of heatwaves, while storms and floods caused €121 billion in damage.

At COP31, countries are discussing reducing the use of coal, oil and gas, as well as climate finance. Representatives of Global South countries are calling on industrialized states to specify and increase their financial commitments. Honduran Finance Minister Roberto Enrique Chang said that vulnerable countries need funds to reduce fiscal pressure and respond to the consequences of natural disasters.

For the study, Germanwatch analyzed, among other things, data from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

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