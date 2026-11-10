Researchers found that when fiber is lacking, gut bacteria can break down proteins in the intestine’s protective mucus layer, producing potentially harmful phenolic metabolites. At the same time, fiber and certain digestion-resistant plant proteins can alter this process and promote the formation of other compounds, ScienceDaily reports.

Fiber and plant proteins

In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the team of Jenna AbuSalim and Joshua Rabinowitz studied phenolic metabolites that appear when microbes process the amino acids tyrosine and phenylalanine. Phenylalanine metabolites — phenylpropionate and hippuric acid — are associated with healthy body weight and better gut health. In contrast, p-cresol sulfate and phenol sulfate, which originate from tyrosine, have been linked to worse outcomes for cancer patients and negative effects in people with kidney disease.

The scientists called digestion-resistant plant proteins Prif — proteins imitating fiber. According to their data, these proteins reach the gut microbiome and, together with dietary fiber, alter bacterial activity. In experiments on mice, Prif served as a source of dietary protein for bacteria, promoting the formation of phenylalanine-derived metabolites.

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Origin of metabolites

Using stable non-radioactive isotopes, researchers traced the movement and processing of proteins in the digestive systems of mice. Potentially harmful phenols formed when bacteria broke down proteins of the host organism, including proteins of the mucus layer that separates microbes from cells of the intestinal wall. More beneficial phenols, according to the experiment’s results, originated almost entirely from indigestible dietary proteins. Fiber suppressed bacterial breakdown of the protective mucus.

Not all compounds are produced by the microbiome

A separate study published in Nature Metabolism challenged the idea that many phenolic and indole metabolites in blood are produced exclusively by gut microbes. Scientists used isotope labeling in mice, rats, and human cells and found that mammalian cells can independently synthesize a number of such compounds, including indole-3-lactate and indole-3-acetate.

After antibiotics were administered to mice, many metabolites remained in the blood at substantial levels; a similar pattern was recorded in samples from patients receiving antibiotics. At the same time, levels of indole-3-propionate and p-cresol sulfate, which are produced only by microbes, declined. The authors note that most evidence was obtained in animal experiments and laboratory studies, so the mechanisms require further verification regarding their long-term effects on human health.

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