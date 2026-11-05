Dutch airline KLM has announced a major restructuring that will affect around 5,000 positions. The company aims to cut costs and improve its annual financial performance by €1 billion amid global instability, high fuel prices and mounting pressure on the aviation industry, Anadolu Agency reports.

Transfer of functions and employee transfers

The changes will affect all KLM divisions and are intended to create a smaller and simpler organization. To achieve this, the carrier will use outsourcing, internal restructuring and closer cooperation within the Air France-KLM group.

KLM expects the number of positions to decrease by almost another 15%. Around 5,000 positions have already been reorganized or are planned to be reorganized.

The changes include activities related to 1,250 positions at KLM Catering Services, which have been carried out in partnership with gategroup since spring. Work related to another approximately 800 positions in Ground Services will be transferred to external suppliers. Around 2,000 positions, including 1,500 at the Cygnific contact center, will be transferred to Air France-KLM.

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Through productivity improvements, KLM also expects to reduce the need for approximately another 1,000 employees. The company said it would seek to limit the impact of the changes on staff through natural attrition, voluntary arrangements and transfers to other positions.

Targets through 2028

By 2028, KLM intends to permanently increase productivity by at least 8% while ensuring very moderate wage growth. To do this, the airline plans to negotiate new collective labor agreements with trade unions.

The targeted €1 billion improvement in financial performance is expected to bring the annual financial result to €1.4 billion and help fund investments in aircraft, passenger services and employees. KLM said it has already achieved more than €750 million in structural financial improvements by reducing office positions, leaving vacancies unfilled and consolidating office space. At the same time, the company considers these measures insufficient to ensure long-term financial sustainability.

The airline plans to retain its network of 160 direct-flight destinations from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Capacity will be allocated to routes that most support passenger transfers and the network of direct connections.

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