Kansas City Current defeated Washington Spirit 2-1 in the final of the U.S. women’s soccer league at Audi Field in Washington to win the championship title for the first time. As The Guardian reports, the match took place on November 21 and ended in dramatic fashion in stoppage time.

A goal directly from a corner

Kansas City Current midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo opened the scoring in the 54th minute, scoring directly from a corner kick. The ball flew to the far post past Washington Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defenders and Current forward Haley Hopkins. Spirit players and fans asked referee Joshua Encarnacion to review the incident on VAR over a possible obstruction of the goalkeeper, but there was no review.

At 34, DiBernardo became the oldest player in league history to score in a final, and after the match she was named player of the game. In the first half, the teams committed a combined 19 fouls, a record for any half of a league final.

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Stoppage-time drama

Deep into stoppage time, Kansas City regained possession after a Spirit set piece, and Brazilian forward Debinha broke away on the counterattack, beat MacIver and doubled her team’s lead. Soon afterward, Trinity Rodman reduced Washington Spirit’s deficit with a header following a cross from Tara Rudd.

The match ended in the 102nd minute, but Washington Spirit could not equalize. The team lost its third consecutive championship final. In five decisive matches, Spirit have recorded only one victory — in 2021.

First title under Armas

Kansas City Current coach Chris Armas led the club to its first title in his debut season in charge. Defender Izzy Rodriguez said after the final that the team had emphasized collective defending, winning duels and fighting for second balls.

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