In Australia, the management of Marrickville Golf Club said that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s honorary membership gave him full golfing rights. The club valued it at more than $1,000 — equivalent to $1,100 per year for regular golf membership. This is substantially more than the $5 for two years that Albanese had previously mentioned, ABC News reports.

Golfing rights

The club explained that it offers three types of membership: social membership for $5 for two years, golf membership for $1,100 per year, and honorary membership. The latter includes all the rights of a golf membership holder.

Albanese was granted honorary membership in 2012. He was subsequently also given an account in the national golf handicap system, GOLF Link, now called Golf Australia CONNECT. At the same time, the club said there were no records of the membership being used, although the prime minister took golf lessons from the club’s head professional.

According to the club, the membership was entered into the database without a public announcement or approval by the board at the time. Following the ABC publication, Albanese informed the club in writing that he was relinquishing his honorary membership.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Grant was not intended for sewerage works

Marrickville Golf Club’s management also said that the $6.05 million federal grant Albanese promised the club during the 2025 election was not intended for sewerage upgrades. That work is being carried out under a separate grant from the New South Wales state government.

Earlier this month, Albanese acknowledged that his statement in the House of Representatives, in which he linked the federal funding to preventing sewage from septic tanks entering the Cooks River during floods, was incorrect. The club’s general manager, Matthew Ward, confirmed that sewerage works were not included among the projects funded by the $6.05 million.

According to Ward, in November 2024 he submitted a package of ideas for modernising the club to Albanese’s electorate office. In addition to a $1 million stormwater collection project, the initial amount was based on his approximate calculations. The club later commissioned a detailed professional cost estimate.

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